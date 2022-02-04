IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue

    01:45

  • Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics

    02:55

  • Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.

    02:21

  • Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime

    02:33

  • 8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation

    01:34

  • Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’

    03:46

  • Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff

    01:30

  • Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks on discrimination lawsuit against NFL

    01:59

  • CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague

    01:57

  • Biden deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict fears

    01:46

  • Major winter storm hits millions

    01:50

  • Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    02:09

  • HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats

    01:25

  • Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff

    01:28

  • Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble

    01:48

  • New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says

    02:39

  • Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries

    03:08

  • Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from children

    03:25

Nightly News

Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage

01:27

The Red Cross, which handles 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, is urging donors to step up in the face of a critical shortage. At a California facility that processes more blood than anywhere else in the nation, there’s just a one-day supply available. The shortage is forcing difficult decisions about care.Feb. 4, 2022

  • U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine

    01:15
  • Now Playing

    Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue

    01:45

  • Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics

    02:55

  • Deep freeze hits millions across U.S.

    02:21

  • Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime

    02:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All