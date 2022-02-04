IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine 01:15
Red Cross warns of 'life or death consequences' of critical blood shortage
The Red Cross, which handles 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, is urging donors to step up in the face of a critical shortage. At a California facility that processes more blood than anywhere else in the nation, there’s just a one-day supply available. The shortage is forcing difficult decisions about care.
Red Cross warns of 'life or death consequences' of critical blood shortage
