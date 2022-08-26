Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed

A redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit for former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was unsealed. The 38-page document focused on what the FBI says it found in 15 boxes Trump returned to the National Archives in January. Agents found 184 classified documents, 67 of them confidential, 92 of them marked secret and 25 documents marked top secret. Trump slammed the redacted affidavit saying it was a “public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ.”Aug. 26, 2022