Referee on mission to expose disruptive parents at kids sports games

 

Brian Barlow, a youth soccer referee, is offering a $100 bounty for videos that expose parents’ bad sportsmanship, which he posts on the Facebook page, Offside.

U.S. News

Midwest farmers take trade woes, frustrations to Capitol Hill

Facing deadline, government reunified 364 of 2,500-plus migrant children

African-American ballerina breaks barriers with Swan Dreams Project
African-American ballerina breaks barriers with Swan Dreams Project

Referee on mission to expose disruptive parents at kids sports games
Referee on mission to expose disruptive parents at kids sports games

State of emergency in Oregon as wildfires rage across the West
State of emergency in Oregon as wildfires rage across the West

World News

Inside Europe's people-smuggling networks: A journey from Afghanistan to Germany

Terminally ill American robbed on Italian vacation, pens 'open letter' forgiving thief

Terminally ill American robbed in Italy, pens 'open letter' forgiving thief

Putin hails ‘successful’ Trump meeting
Putin hails ‘successful’ Trump meeting

Sunken Russian warship off Korean island may carry $130B worth of gold

Denis Ten, Olympic figure skating medalist, stabbed to death

Deaths from liver disease are surging, and drinking is to blame

Young adults may be drinking themselves to death

Inside the last Blockbuster video store in America

