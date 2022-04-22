Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English 

Chess lessons are more than just a game for refugee students at Stough Elementary School in Raleigh, North Carolina. The students are from Afghanistan, forced to flee their country with their families when the Taliban regained control. As suggested by a friend, ESL teacher Cindy Linton incorporated chess as a tool for the students to develop critical thinking in a second language. Linton brought chess grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi, one of the most prominent players in chess, to meet her students. April 22, 2022