  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

  • Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

  • Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.

    Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

    Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

  • Pentagon extends ‘deepest sympathies’ to family of journalist killed in Russian shelling

  • Drone video shows destruction in Mariupol after Russian attacks

  • Jill Biden: 'My heart has ached watching videos of Ukraine'

  • Mariupol hospital worker shields newborn after birth as shelling is heard outside

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

  • Kharkiv residential building destroyed in airstrike, Ukrainian emergency services say

  • Inside the rush to evacuate critically ill children out of Ukraine

  • Watch: Russian and Ukrainian flags projected onto Jerusalem's Old City walls

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

  • Poland increasingly overwhelmed by influx of Ukrainian refugees

  • Russia ramps up attacks in Western Ukraine in brutal weekend of fighting

Nightly News

Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

Hungary has already seen more than 250,000 refugees, second only to Poland, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez is in Budapest, where he meets a family traveling with just the clothes they’re wearing, and a group of international students who share their harrowing escape.March 14, 2022

Best of NBC News

