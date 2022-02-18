IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Release of suspect in attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate brings scrutiny to bail system

01:46

Quintez Brown, 21, walked out of a Louisville courthouse with an ankle monitor, just days after police say he tried to shoot and kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Greenberg tells NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez that the situation shows “our criminal justice system is clearly broken.”Feb. 18, 2022

