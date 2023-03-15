Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation02:03
French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed01:31
Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels02:26
- Now Playing
Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help02:12
- UP NEXT
Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital01:10
FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions01:37
Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide01:35
Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall02:07
Nor’easter pummels East Coast with winter weather, California hit with flood alerts02:16
Nonprofit bakery providing new opportunities for adults with special needs01:55
Animal sedative known as Tranq adding to devastating U.S. drug crisis02:35
Car thefts in U.S. surging, Kia and Hyundai facing federal lawsuits01:28
DOJ, SEC investigating Silicon Valley Bank after collapse01:43
Russian fighter jet collided with U.S. drone, Pentagon says02:15
FAA acting administrator after recent turmoil: U.S. has world’s ‘safest, most complex’ flight system02:53
Texas officials tell spring breakers not to travel to Mexico01:39
British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests04:38
Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns02:18
Biden assures Americans that banks are safe amid recent closures04:39
Nor’easter blasting East Coast, atmospheric river storm sweeping California02:02
Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation02:03
French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed01:31
Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels02:26
- Now Playing
Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help02:12
- UP NEXT
Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital01:10
FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions01:37
Play All