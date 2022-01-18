IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remembering Charles McGee, one of the last Tuskegee Airmen
Charles McGee, a fighter pilot with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, died on Sunday at 102 years old. He spoke to Lester Holt in 2020 about his service and his message to young Americans.Jan. 18, 2022
