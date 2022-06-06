IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Remembering D-Day 78 years later

02:07

In Normandy, France today they are celebrating the largest amphibious assault in history. On this day in 1944, the largest seaborne invasion in history occurred killing more than 4,400 troops. D-Day led to the liberation of Nazi-occupied France and eventually Hitler’s defeat in Europe. Today, we remember the lengths America took for freedom.June 6, 2022

