Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier

Raised in the Bahamas, Sidney Poitier went on to become a Hollywood trailblazer who broke barriers for Black actors. He made history as the first Black performer to win a lead actor Oscar in 1964 for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” In 2009 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama.Jan. 8, 2022
