Remembering rock icon Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was known for his rock anthems that were described as mini-operas. He shot to stardom with his 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell,” and starred in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He was 74 years old.Jan. 22, 2022
