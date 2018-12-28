Nightly News

Remembering the people we lost in 2018

06:04

From Aretha Franklin to Anthony Bourdain, John McCain to Stephen Hawking, we take a moment to remember some of the people who passed away in 2018.Dec. 28, 2018

