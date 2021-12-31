Remembering those we lost in 2021

NBC Nightly News pays tribute to the artists, athletes, changemakers and more that we lost in 2021 – including actress Cicely Tyson, baseball legend Hank Aaron, author Beverly Cleary, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, composer Stephen Sondheim and many others.Dec. 31, 2021
