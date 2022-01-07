IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

    06:12

  • Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

    03:10

  • The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'

    01:22

  • Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars

    01:20

  • Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech

    01:18

  • Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections

    03:17

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

  • At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire

    01:06

  • Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays

    02:22

  • CDC panel recommends booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15

    02:49

  • Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage

    02:46

  • Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95

    02:19

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

    00:47

  • Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack

    01:42

  • Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

    03:58

  • BlackBerry pulls the plug on its classic phone

    01:32

Nightly News

Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

02:48

In the aftermath of January 6, Congressman Andy Kim was pictured clearing debris in the Capitol, unable to leave a beacon of democracy in ruin. “I did not want to see the sun rise on a broken Capitol building,” he tells Lester Holt, one year after the riot.Jan. 7, 2022

  • One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

    06:12

  • Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

    03:10

  • The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All