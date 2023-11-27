IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Authorities search for suspect who shot 3 Palestinian college students in Vermont

    01:51

  • Buzzer-beating half-court shot brings Arizona high school together

    02:22

  • Cyber Monday countdown is on after slow start to brick-and-mortar sales

    01:41

  • Authorities take down massive fentanyl ring while investigating overdose death of 20-year-old woman

    02:36

  • Sunday predicted to be biggest air travel day in U.S. history

    01:45
    Rep. George Santos says he expects colleagues will vote him out of Congress

    02:02
    Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting

    01:03

  • Hamas releases first U.S. citizen as part of temporary cease-fire agreement

    03:04

  • First retail numbers in as holiday shopping season kicks off

    01:35

  • Elementary school football teams come together to set up special play for teammate

    02:39

  • Rash of delivery thefts leave communities on edge amid holiday shopping rush

    01:20

  • Winter weather alerts across parts of U.S. as TSA braces for record-breaking holiday travel day

    01:51

  • Derek Chauvin, former officer convicted in murder of George Floyd, stabbed in prison

    01:31

  • U.S. officials ‘disappointed’ Americans not among hostages released by Hamas on Saturday

    01:00

  • Delay in hostage release sends families on emotional roller coaster

    02:17

  • Hostages emerge from Gaza after delay threatened cease-fire agreement

    02:49

  • Behind the scenes with the Radio City Rockettes

    01:50

  • FDA links recalled WanaBana fruit puree to over 50 kids with high blood lead levels

    02:50

  • Dartmouth creating open dialogue between Jewish and Muslim students on campus

    02:07

  • Inside Qatar’s hostage release operations room

    03:10

Rep. George Santos says he expects colleagues will vote him out of Congress

02:02

Rep. George Santos said he expects his colleagues will vote to expel him from Congress after a bipartisan ethics committee found that he sought to fraudulently exploit his House candidacy for personal financial profit. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest.Nov. 27, 2023

