Rep. Liz Cheney responds to Trump’s Jan. 6 comments: ‘He clearly would do this all again’
Former President Trump suggested this weekend that he would pardon Capitol riot defendants if re-elected, and said he believed Vice President Pence could have overturned the election on January 6. Rep. Liz Cheney responded in an interview with NBC News’ Garrett Haake: “I think that it tells us that he clearly would do this all again if he were given the chance.”Feb. 1, 2022
