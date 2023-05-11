IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Woman ‘so full of joy’ after walking mile for first time since accident left her paralyzed

    03:07

  • University of Idaho honors 4 murdered students at spring commencement

    01:41

  • Family at El Paso shelter details dangerous journey from Venezuela to U.S. border

    01:45

  • Family of Cleveland EMT grateful she’s home after missing for days

    02:05

  • DeSantis visits Iowa as potential presidential bid announcement nears

    02:05

  • Deadly tornado rips through Texas community

    01:51

  • Humanitarian crisis grows at U.S. southern border

    02:31

  • Non-profit providing critical doula services to Black women cost-free

    02:19

  • Youtuber whose plane crashed agrees to plead guilty to staging incident

    01:39

  • El Paso, Texas shelter overwhelmed by growing number of migrants

    01:50

  • Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty of killing her two kids and conspiring to kill husband’s first wife

    01:54

  • Title 42’s end drawing record number of illegal border crossings

    03:24

  • Man thanks nurses who saved his life in a grocery store after suffering cardiac arrest

    01:38

  • Daniel Penny arrested for killing Jordan Neely on NYC subway

    01:53

  • 16 million in Midwest and Great Plains bracing for severe weather

    01:04
    Report: E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump again for defamation after CNN town hall attacks

    01:56
    Artificial intelligence helping recycling center sort waste

    02:16

  • Peloton recalling over two million exercise bikes

    01:40

  • Main suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance to be extradited to U.S.

    01:38

  • Title 42 set to end tonight as U.S. prepares for migrant influx

    03:26

Nightly News

Report: E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump again for defamation after CNN town hall attacks

01:56

Former President Trump’s first town hall of the 2024 campaign on CNN potentially created new legal and political challenges for him. An attorney for E. Jean Carroll told the New York Times she may sue Trump again for defamation over his latest attacks. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has more details.May 11, 2023

