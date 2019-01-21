Nightly News

Report finds another undisclosed North Korea missile site

00:22

The existence of the missile site has never been declared in seventh months of talks, since President Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un.Jan. 21, 2019

  • Martin Luther King Jr.’s 10-year-old granddaughter says she has a dream, too

    01:38

  • Lindsey Vonn may have skied last race of career

    01:31

  • Two University of Oklahoma students leave school after blackface routine

    01:20

  • Students accused of mocking Native American in video say there’s more to the story

    01:39

  • Report finds another undisclosed North Korea missile site

    00:22

  • TSA callouts reach record high as government shutdown hits 31st day

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All