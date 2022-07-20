Report finds radioactive materials used to make dirty bombs easy to obtain

In April 2019, the FBI surrounded Jared Atkins house in a two hour stand-off because he had three stolen radioactive devices inside, which is enough to make a deadly dirty bomb. Atkins is now serving 15 years in federal prison. Now, the Government Accountability Office is saying people can too easily buy radioactive material. In a report exclusively obtained by NBC News, National Security officials told the GAO there is “increasing interest” among terrorists to get dirty bombs.July 20, 2022