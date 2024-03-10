IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Report: Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air incident
March 10, 202401:42

  • Family and friends surprise BYU basketball player by performing Haka

    03:07

  • Critics predict who will win big at 2024 Academy Awards

    01:59

  • SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter

    01:53

  • Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

    02:30

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

    02:02

  • 2 National Guard soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Report: Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air incident

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Mystery of the unicorns in Providence, R.I.

    01:40

  • Harris says Biden put to rest voter concerns about age

    03:28

  • Pentagon report says no evidence of UFOs, aliens

    01:29

  • Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet

    01:50

  • Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. to be debated in Congress

    01:47

  • Exclusive: Texas governor defends his migrant and border policies

    01:48

  • Osprey returns to flight after months-long grounding

    01:53

  • Runway shut down after United plane slides into grass

    01:35

  • Texas governor: Biden State of the Union was a ‘slap in the face’ to those who care about the border

    08:37

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

    01:34

Nightly News

Report: Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air incident

01:42

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the incident on an Alaska Airlines flight involving a Max 9 jet where a door plug blew out over Portland, the Wall Street Journal reported. NBC News’ George Solis has the latest.March 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Family and friends surprise BYU basketball player by performing Haka

    03:07

  • Critics predict who will win big at 2024 Academy Awards

    01:59

  • SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter

    01:53

  • Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

    02:30

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

    02:02

  • 2 National Guard soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All