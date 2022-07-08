Reporter Boyd Huppert returns to air after cancer treatment to share stories of ‘goodness’

The Land of 10,000 Stories is the name of a popular franchise of features by reporter Boyd Huppert on NBC affiliate KARE 11 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Boyd said he wanted to share “goodness” in the world with people. However, Boyd’s life changed nearly a year ago when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in his blood. Thanks to chemotherapy and a life-saving bone marrow transplant, Boyd was able to return to the thing that brings him joy, his job, because there are many more stories to tell.July 8, 2022