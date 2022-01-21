IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Reporter hit by a car live on air speaks out 01:16
Woman expands garage food pantry to help more people in need 01:30 Inflation a key issue for voters in battleground Pennsylvania ahead of midterms 02:15 New York AG says investigation into Trump organization found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud 01:38 U.S. military releases declassified videos of deadly Kabul drone strike 01:19 Biden: Russia ‘will be held accountable’ for significant Ukraine invasion 01:33 White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks to public 01:47 Biden holds press conference as he marks one year in office 04:24 AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports 02:26 Government’s free Covid testing site launches one day early 02:26 White House looks to reset after Biden faces major setbacks 02:02 New image shows Texas hostage gunman at Dallas outreach center 01:52 Exclusive: Snapchat executive on company’s efforts to stop sale of counterfeit pills 03:47 Reporter hit by a car live on air speaks out 01:16
Tori Yorgey was reporting live on air for NBC affiliate WSAZ in West Virginia when she was hit by a car. Her first instinct, she tells NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren, was to reassure everyone, including the woman who hit her, that she was alright.
Jan. 21, 2022
