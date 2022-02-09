Reports of J&J slowing Covid vaccine production spur concerns over variants
01:35
Reports that Johnson & Johnson, a critical supplier of Covid vaccines for the developing world, quietly shut down production at an overseas plant are fueling concerns that the coronavirus will continue to mutate. The company says it continues to “fulfill our contractual obligations” with those initiatives.Feb. 9, 2022
