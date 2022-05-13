Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

Villages north of Kharkiv are coming under intense Russian fire. The local mayor said a humanitarian aid center was hit by Russian shelling. A British Intelligence report suggests that Russia may be withdrawing forces from Kharkiv in its second significant retreat. Meanwhile, Brittney Griner, who has been in custody for three months, had her pre-trial detention extended for a month in Moscow. Griner was initially arrested at the Moscow airport, and accused of possessing cannabis oil. The State Department says Griner was “wrongly detained.”May 13, 2022