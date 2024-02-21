IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republican Senate candidate says wife's abortion shaped his views
Republican Senate candidate says wife's abortion shaped his views

In a interview with NBC News, Republican Sam Brown and his wife Amy acknowledged she had an abortion before they met. Brown is running for Senate in the swing state of Nevada. He says her experience shaped his views. He says he will not challenge a Nevada law that allows abortion up to 24 weeks and does not support a federal abortion ban. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.Feb. 21, 2024

