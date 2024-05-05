IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick
May 5, 202402:21

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47
    Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Catastrophic flooding forces rescues and evacuations in South Texas

    01:57

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies in Trump trial

    02:12

  • 19 receive nation's highest civilian honor

    01:38

  • New crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments

    02:26

  • A.I. could replace some pilots flying U.S. warplanes in the future

    02:09

  • Safety concerns at Churchill Downs on eve of 150th Kentucky Derby

    01:37

  • China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon

    01:31

  • At least 9 dead in opioid overdose emergency in Texas

    01:45

  • Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths

    02:59

  • Authorities respond to incident involving Britney Spears at hotel

    01:00

Nightly News

Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

02:21

Potential veepstakes contenders converged at a donor’s conference at Mar-A-Lago as Trump praised possible running mates in his speech on Saturday. As convention season approaches, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley exclusively spoke to NBC about their new “Election Integrity Program.” NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports.May 5, 2024

