Republicans not satisfied with special counsel’s planned indictment of Hunter Biden

Many Republicans say they’re not satisfied that special counsel David Weiss announced he’ll seek to indict Hunter Biden by the end of the month and deposed an FBI agent involved in the original investigation. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports more.Sept. 7, 2023

