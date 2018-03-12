Feedback
Rescue dogs become avalanche rescuers at Colorado ski resort

 

An avalanche technician at Breckenridge Ski Resort adopted a dog from an animal shelter nine years ago — now that dog and other rescues have been trained to save lives during an avalanche.

