IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black patients face historically longer waiting times for kidney transplants due to outdated test

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    01:11

  • Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded

    03:55

  • Songwriter creates personalized, tiny anthems for everyday people

    01:48

  • Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies Alex ‘didn’t seem to be afraid’ after murders

    01:39

  • Ukrainian forces running low on ammunition

    01:31

  • White House speaks on unidentified objects being shot down

    02:03

  • Boston high school teaches students ‘the science of happiness’

    02:43

  • Flight from Hawaii plunged into extreme dive before recovering

    02:00

  • Russia hits more than a dozen Ukrainian cities in new offensive

    02:28

  • Over 35,000 people killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    02:56

  • U.S. shoots down another unidentified object

    03:25

  • U-Haul driver hits 8 people in Brooklyn

    01:23

  • Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplows

    01:41

  • New England Patriots owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

    02:23

  • Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicide

    02:01

  • Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object

    04:32

  • Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries claim to capture village near Bakhmut

    01:53

  • Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000

    02:21

Nightly News

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath

01:34

Rescue workers are still finding survivors in the rubble from the massive earthquakes that impacted millions in Turkey and Syria. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has more details on the aftermath.Feb. 15, 2023

  • Black patients face historically longer waiting times for kidney transplants due to outdated test

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria still finding miracles in earthquake aftermath

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

    01:11

  • Michigan State University shooting leaves three students dead, five wounded

    03:55

  • Songwriter creates personalized, tiny anthems for everyday people

    01:48

  • Maggie Murdaugh’s sister testifies Alex ‘didn’t seem to be afraid’ after murders

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All