Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troops

NBC News’ Richard Engel is in Bucha to speak to the residents after the atrocities they say were carried out by Russian soldiers. A woman speaks of burying her two neighbors and two strangers whom she says were machine-gunned by Russian troops. Another family shares how Russian soldiers threw a grenade through their window, setting their house on fire. While Ukraine has gained back control of the city, hundreds have been murdered, and bodies are still being found.April 5, 2022