IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

    02:59

  • Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show

    02:14

  • Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim

    01:55

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49

  • Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

    01:58

  • Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

    03:12

  • Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

    01:47

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32

  • Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

    02:35

  • Daughter gifts father prized football card that he sold to keep family afloat

    01:54

  • Shuttered Target stores had less crime than other open locations nearby: CNBC investigation

    01:50

  • Palestinian American describes pain of losing relatives and hometown in Gaza

    02:22

  • Report: Hamas rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

    01:28

  • How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

    01:54

  • 440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

    03:31

Nightly News

Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

01:37

As millions of people gather for the holiday weekend, health officials are reporting that respiratory illnesses are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said weekly flu hospital admissions are increasing and Covid-19 cases are also rising across the United States. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports.Dec. 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

    02:59

  • Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show

    02:14

  • Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim

    01:55

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

    02:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All