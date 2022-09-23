IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

    01:35

  • Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

  • Death of Iranian woman arrested over dress code violation sparks protests

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Review of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago resumes, intelligence officials say

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine hold controversial votes on whether to join Russia

    01:59

  • Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended for entire season

    01:38

  • Latino voters in Nevada crucial to midterms

    02:19

  • San Diego program helping with homelessness and food waste

    01:38

  • DOJ can resume reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, court says

    02:02

  • Jackson, Mississippi residents file lawsuit against city due to water crisis

    02:11

  • Alex Jones testifies in defamation trial

    01:21

  • Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities

    01:53

  • New protests after Russia announces plans to draft 300,000 soldiers for war in Ukraine

    01:38

  • Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05

  • Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

    01:01

  • Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics

    02:43

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

Nightly News

Review of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago resumes, intelligence officials say

00:57

Intelligence officials tell NBC News they have resumed their national security risk review of the classified documents seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The special master gave Trump’s lawyers until next Friday to back up his claims that the FBI may have planted evidence. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details on the investigation.Sept. 23, 2022

  • Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

    01:35

  • Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

  • Death of Iranian woman arrested over dress code violation sparks protests

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Review of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago resumes, intelligence officials say

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All