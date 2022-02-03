Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’
03:46
NBC News’ Lester Holt reports on Rikers Island, New York City’s massive jail complex and the scene of what’s being called a humanitarian crisis. Vincent Schiraldi, the former commissioner of the department of corrections, says staffing issues have led to inhumane conditions and rampant violence. A former detainee says inmates run the jail.Feb. 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
02:09
HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats
01:25
Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff
01:28
Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble
01:48
New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says
02:39
Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries