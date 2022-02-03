IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’

03:46

NBC News’ Lester Holt reports on Rikers Island, New York City’s massive jail complex and the scene of what’s being called a humanitarian crisis. Vincent Schiraldi, the former commissioner of the department of corrections, says staffing issues have led to inhumane conditions and rampant violence. A former detainee says inmates run the jail.Feb. 3, 2022

