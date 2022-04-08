Rise in Covid subvariant cases

The highly contagious BA2 subvariant has driven the first two-week increase in Covid cases since January. Cases have jumped nearly 60 percent in Washington, D.C. and are climbing in 18 states. 53 people have tested positive after attending a political event last week which included a growing number within President Biden’s inner circle. Though experts say cases are still low, Dr. Fauci warns that it is likely we will see a large surge in the fall.April 8, 2022