  • Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas during ground offensive

  • Investigation underway into averted mass shooting in Colorado

    Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    New details revealed in Matthew Perry’s death as fans pay tribute to ‘Friends’ actor

  • Mother learns of son's death months after reporting him missing

  • Striking UAW and General Motors reach a tentative agreement

  • Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas

  • Maine community grieves after 18 killed in mass shooting

  • Behind-the-scenes: Spirit Halloween locations pop up in neighborhoods across the U.S.

  • Suspect arrested in deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Tampa

  • Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

  • Matthew Perry opened up about lifelong addiction struggle in effort to help others

  • Authorities share new details on death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry

  • Suspect in Lewiston mass shooting found dead

  • Pittsburgh honors Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims five years later

  • Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes in Syria after Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. troops

  • Remembering those killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

  • Authorities still searching for Lewiston mass shooting suspect

  • Israel announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in Gaza

Nightly News

Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

There has been an increase in hate incidents in the U.S. and around the world amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Biden administration is announcing new steps to fight antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports.Oct. 30, 2023

