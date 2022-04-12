Rising Covid cases in the Northeast

Following the trend of previous Covid waves across the nation, pockets of the Northeast are witnessing the most significant spike in new infections. The massive decline in testing and unreported results from home kits may be skewing the genuine rise in cases. Though conditions are up 15 percent nationwide, the daily case count is still a fraction of January’s. Local officials in Philadelphia, where the mask mandate will be reinstated, fear this is the beginning of the next wave. April 12, 2022