IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week

    01:57

  • House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Two New Mexico fires merge into one torching 100,000 acres

    01:35

  • Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate

    01:35

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

    02:36

  • Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minors

    03:20

  • $10,000 reward for details on vanished Alabama convicted inmate and corrections officer

    02:00

  • President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    01:54

  • Ohio’s Republican Senate Primary days away

    02:04

  • Three meteorology students killed in the aftermath of Kansas tornado

    01:54

  • House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine

    02:04

  • Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs 102 marathon in 102 straight days

    02:34

  • Authorities search for Alabama inmate and deputy who vanished

    02:03

  • President Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    02:11

  • NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of time

    01:54

Nightly News

Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

01:34

Though a week ago, the U.S. recorded a “pandemic low” for hospitalizations, a recent climb in Covid infections is starting to raise concerns. The CDC is urging residents that are in 56 “high risk” counties to mask up. Two-thirds of those areas are in New York state. Two new subvariants were also detected in South Africa, where Omicron first appeared.May 2, 2022

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week

    01:57

  • House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Two New Mexico fires merge into one torching 100,000 acres

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All