Nightly News

Rising hate crimes in the U.S. and how social media could fuel violence

02:49

The massacre at a Buffalo supermarket follows years of deadly shootings motivated by hate in America. Senior law enforcement officials say the FBI is seeing a growing number of racially motivated extremism incidents fed by social media and gaming platforms. The Buffalo shooter live-streamed his attack on Twitch before it was taken down. The video, however, is still circulating.May 16, 2022

