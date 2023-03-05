Rising NBA star Ja Morant suspended during social media video investigation

The Memphis Grizzlies has suspended Morant for at least two games as the NBA investigates a video shared on the point guard’s Instagram live, where he flashes what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deactivated, and he has issued an apology saying he takes “full responsibility.” Questions are also being raised on the athlete’s off-court conduct, including a recent incident that is said to be part of a league investigation.March 5, 2023