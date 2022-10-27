IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

01:34

Pediatric hospitals across the country are bracing for a rough winter as RSV cases surge. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from an Arizona children's hospital with the latest details on respiratory illnesses affecting kids with lower immunity due to Covid isolation.Oct. 27, 2022

