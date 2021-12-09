Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life
Steven Spielberg’s highly-anticipated remake of the classic, “West Side Story,” will hit theaters this Friday. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the original release. Lester Holt speaks with actresses Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose about representation in the film and the importance of sharing this story with a new generation.Dec. 9, 2021
