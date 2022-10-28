IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Ian one month later: Inside Florida’s recovery

    01:58

  • Labor trafficking found on U.S. military bases

    03:49

  • Historic American Ballet Theatre performance features all Black dancers, creative team

    01:35

  • Airlines prepare for holiday travel chaos

    01:32

  • Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

    01:34

  • New Uvalde bodycam footage fuels anger over law enforcement response

    02:41

  • GDP grows 2.6% as midterms approach

    02:05

  • Voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate ahead of midterms

    05:00

  • Threats to voters on the rise as midterms approach

    01:54

  • Basketball rising star Jeremiah Armstead brings boundless determination to Fisk University

    01:34

  • ADHD medication shortage impacting families across U.S.

    01:39

  • RSV infections overwhelm U.S. hospitals

    01:42

  • Family of St. Louis school shooter had police remove gun from home months before attack

    01:44

  • Wisconsin man who killed 6 people at Christmas parade found guilty on 76 charges

    01:38

  • St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition

    02:24

  • 5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down

    01:29

  • Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients

    03:40

  • Poll workers feel a sense of duty despite growing pressure

    02:15

  • Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges

    01:32

  • Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

    01:50

Nightly News

Rock n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87 years old

01:27

Legendary musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87 years old. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reflects on the rock star’s career.Oct. 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Ian one month later: Inside Florida’s recovery

    01:58

  • Labor trafficking found on U.S. military bases

    03:49

  • Historic American Ballet Theatre performance features all Black dancers, creative team

    01:35

  • Airlines prepare for holiday travel chaos

    01:32

  • Rising RSV cases put U.S. pediatric hospitals on edge

    01:34

  • New Uvalde bodycam footage fuels anger over law enforcement response

    02:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All