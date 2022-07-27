IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

02:07

Rock star Aimee Mann was diagnosed with vestibular migraines, which were spurred by stress. Mann thought the mounting bouts of dizziness, distorted hearing and other debilitating symptoms could kill her music career. Mann said she “couldn't interact with music” and that “any music was unpleasant.” Desperate for an answer, Mann turned to daily journaling to calm her brain, which then led to sketching and painting. The silent therapy is saving her music and her symptoms have largely subsided, allowing her to go on tour later this year.July 27, 2022

