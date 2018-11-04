Nightly News

Rocky Flats reopens as wildlife refuge amid concerns about the land’s nuclear past

The Colorado park is alluring for its beauty, but some residents are wary of its history and the possibility of negative health impacts. The government says the land is safe, but the area once served as a nuclear weapons plant, then was shuttered for environmental concerns. Now activists are suing the federal government in hopes of shutting the park down.Nov. 4, 2018

