Roger Stone arrested, charged with lying to Congress

Roger Stone arrested, charged with lying to Congress02:43
The charges do not accuse President Trump’s former campaign manager of directly colluding with the Russians to influence the election, but they bring the Mueller investigation one step closer to the Trump campaign, and involve a man who’s been a friend and confidant of Donald Trump’s for more than 30 years.
Stranger comes to Colin Powell’s rescue, helps him change tire on side of the road01:24
Olympic swimming champion Nathan Adrian reveals battle with cancer01:12
Is a self-driving, grocery delivery robot the future of supermarket shopping?01:15
3-year-old boy missing for days found alive01:28
Roger Stone arrested, charged with lying to Congress02:43
Funding deal reached hours after air traffic came to stand still from sickouts01:58