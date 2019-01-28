Nightly News

Roger Stone says he’ll plead not guilty, has ‘no intention’ of cooperating with Mueller

01:33

Stone previously left the door open to speaking with Robert Mueller, saying that if there was wrongdoing by people in the campaign that he knew about, he would “certainly testify honestly.”Jan. 28, 2019

