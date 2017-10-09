Feedback
Rohingya Muslim Refugees Flee Ethnic Cleansing in Myanmar

 

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims, many of them children, are still making their way to Bangladesh as refugees to escape violent attacks of ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s powerful army.

U.S. News

Sonoma County, California Wildfires Force Evacuations Near San Francisco

U.S. news
Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

U.S. news
Trump Lashes Out at GOP Sen. Corker — Who Then Calls White House 'an Adult Day Care Center'

Politics News
American Richard Thaler Wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Economics

Economy
Digital War on Drugs: App Shows Opioid Overdoses Instantaneously

One Nation Overdosed

World News

Seoul's Bomb Shelters Largely Ignored by Locals, Despite North Korea Threat

World
American Richard Thaler Wins the 2017 Nobel Prize for Economics

Economy
‘Fire Devil’ Caught on Camera as Blaze Scorches Portugal
Video

Weather
If Russia Comes Calling, Feds and States United for Election Cybersecurity

Politics News
White House Demands for DACA Deal Include Border Wall

Immigration
Nightly Reads

Puerto Rico Faces Critical Drug Shortage as Walgreens Restores Service

Puerto Rico Crisis
This Master Teacher Is Teaching Educators How to Have Fun

Nightly News
Famed Puerto Rican Beach Town Desperate for Medical Help

Puerto Rico Crisis
CVS to Limit Opioid Prescriptions to 7-Day Supply

One Nation Overdosed
Adult Food Allergies on the Rise, Report Finds, but Cause Still Unclear

Health news
