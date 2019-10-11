LIVE BLOG: Sanders addresses heart attack; O'Rourke, Buttigieg clash on guns; Biden flips script on age
Ronan Farrow alleges NBC News knew of complaints against Matt Lauer long before firing
Farrow alleged that NBC News knew of sexual harassment claims against Matt Lauer years before he was fired, something executives at the company have denied. In his book, which was obtained by NBC News, Farrow describes four agreements with Lauer’s accusers. Lauer’s attorney responded by saying Lauer did not have a complaint brought to his attention until November 2017.