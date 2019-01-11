Nightly News

Rookie California police officer shot and killed

01:06

A witness said 22-year-old Natalie Corona was talking to drivers when an apparent bystander ambushed the her at close range, though that hasn’t been confirmed by police. The gunman was later found with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Jan. 11, 2019

  • Extended interview: Matthew Charles begins life as a free man

    07:38

  • More than 500 passengers sickened on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

    01:00

  • Police conduct welfare check at R.Kelly’s home

    01:15

  • New confusion over Trump’s plan to abruptly withdraw US forces from Syria

    01:00

  • Backlash growing against Rep. Steve King for comments on white nationalism

    01:25

