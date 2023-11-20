IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's decades-long love story

Nightly News

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s decades-long love story

01:34

As we remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter, we take a look back at her love story with former President Jimmy Carter and their partnership that spanned more than seven decades. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has the story.Nov. 20, 2023

    Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s decades-long love story

